Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 559,782 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 559,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,505,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

