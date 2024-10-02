Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 590,459 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,134,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,014 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 59,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

