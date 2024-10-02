Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 663,233 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after buying an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.