Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $26.92 Million in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 519,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

