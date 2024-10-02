Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $29.78 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 451,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $489,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 63,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

