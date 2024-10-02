Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $34.28 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.