Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $45.69 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,687,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $67.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

