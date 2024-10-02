Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $74.95 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,954,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

