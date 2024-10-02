Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $71.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,427,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,067,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

