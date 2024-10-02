Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

