Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,742 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,876,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SANM opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About Sanmina



Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

