Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

