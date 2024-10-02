Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Down 3.4%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.92. 49,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 205,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 45.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 62.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

