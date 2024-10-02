Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:SERE opened at GBX 70.44 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 59.48 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.31.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

