Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,283,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,373 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.