Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

