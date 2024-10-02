Scientech Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $80,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,527,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

