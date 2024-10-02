Scientech Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $7,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 699.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $8,743,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Insider Activity

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

