Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $2,153,600.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,842,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 77,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

