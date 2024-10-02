Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 20%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 87,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

