Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 20%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 87,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.