SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

