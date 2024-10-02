Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $21.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Semrush alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 848,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,429.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,689 shares of company stock worth $2,343,097. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.