Sensible Money LLC Acquires 3,164 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

