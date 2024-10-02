Sensible Money LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 470.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sensible Money LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

