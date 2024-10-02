Sensible Money LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Sensible Money LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

