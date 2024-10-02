Sensible Money LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

