Sensible Money LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sensible Money LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.8% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

