Sensible Money LLC Purchases Shares of 1,893 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Money LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

