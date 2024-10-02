Sensible Money LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $37,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.