Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.60. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 13,593 shares changing hands.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

