SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,468. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

