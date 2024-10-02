Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 6.7%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Approximately 4,606,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average daily volume of 294,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of £4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

