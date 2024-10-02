Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.88

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.88 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82.80 ($1.11). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 137,853 shares trading hands.

Severfield Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market cap of £241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

