Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

