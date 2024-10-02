Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

