Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. 1,038,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,828 shares of company stock worth $6,698,021 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 204.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 46.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

