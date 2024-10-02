Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIG traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,915. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,828 shares of company stock worth $6,698,021. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

