Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

