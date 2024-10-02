Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.74. 162,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 890,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,821,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 171.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

