Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 121,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

