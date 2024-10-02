Singular Research Upgrades RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) to “Strong-Buy”

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.31.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of C$17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.1998874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

