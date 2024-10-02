Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2568 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNLAY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

