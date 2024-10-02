SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.59. SITE Centers shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 180,474 shares trading hands.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.34.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after buying an additional 608,996 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

