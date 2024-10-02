SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Down 2.2%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Company Profile

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

