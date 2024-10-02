SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.77. 8,045,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,377,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 426,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,798.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

