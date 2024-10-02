Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.65

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 460703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $541.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

