Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $232.20

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232.20 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 261.55 ($3.50), with a volume of 122634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.72).

Solid State Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,399.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 2,894.74%.

Insider Activity at Solid State

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh bought 1,499 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £20,146.56 ($26,948.31). In other news, insider Gary Marsh acquired 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($26,948.31). Also, insider John Macmichael sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.99), for a total value of £426,000 ($569,823.43). 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.