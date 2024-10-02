Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $232.20

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232.20 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 261.55 ($3.50), with a volume of 122634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.72).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,399.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.53 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Solid State’s payout ratio is 2,894.74%.
Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.
