Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 25% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 110,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 148,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.