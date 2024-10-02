Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Solventum Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

