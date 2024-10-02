Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.38 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,374,791 shares traded.

Sondrel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.38.

Sondrel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.